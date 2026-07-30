'Undervalued' and 'Disrespected': Bucs QB Mayfield shares frustrations about contract negotiations

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield is not holding back.

The Bucs quarterback set a deadline for contract negotiations, and when that deadline passed without a new deal, Mayfield said he's willing to play the final year of his contract to earn an extension he thinks he deserves.

"I wanted a deal done and set the deadline, told them it was going to be all ball after that. And I did mean that," Mayfield said after Thursday's workout. "Very, very thankful for the chance they gave me. Do not get me wrong on that. But I also really know what I've brought to this franchise leadership-wise and even play-wise."

Mayfield said the lack of a deal left him feeling undervalued.

"Disappointing in that regard, to not have... to feel disrespected a little bit. That's really the disappointing part. To feel undervalued after thinking you've earned it," Mayfield continued. "I think I'm a franchise quarterback. I've been told I'm a franchise quarterback. It's been said publicly from ownership down here. So, to not have a deal done is very disappointing. But I said the deadline is the deadline. I addressed the team to let them know I meant that. It's all team. It's all about winning here, now."

Mayfield made clear he is done discussing the contract situation going forward.

"After today, I'm not answering anymore because I'm not negotiating anymore," Mayfield added. "If you've waited this long to take care of your franchise quarterback, that's too bad because it's only going to get worse from here. I'm going to have a really good year. If my agent [answers the Bucs call], he's not going to bother me with it unless it's actually recognized for my value."

Despite the contract frustration, Mayfield said shifting his focus to football once training camp began was not difficult.

"When you're not presented with an offer that's appealing whatsoever... yeah, it's easy. It's easy to turn the page," he grinned. "It's also just that time of the year when you're itching to get back on the field. You're itching to see how this team comes together. How the offense comes together in a new system, with a new coach. It's just the exciting time of year that, on paper, we've got a lot of potential. But it's just potential. We know we have to put that all together. It's easy to put that in the past when you're coming together with a great group like this."

Mayfield also made it a point to emphasize how he feels about his connection to the Tampa Bay community.

"This will always be home. We'll always come back here. I found routine, a great gym to train. The people that are here, it's an awesome community," Mayfield said. "We love this city. We love giving back to it. Helping it become a great place to raise kids and families and just support each other."

Mayfield, 31, is entering his fourth season with Tampa Bay. He holds a record of 27-24 in the regular season and a 1-2 mark in the playoffs.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.