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Rays reporter goes viral after giving ball to young Cleveland fan

Rays reporter goes viral after giving ball to young Cleveland fan
CNN
Rays reporter goes viral after giving ball to young Cleveland fan
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TAMPA, Fla. — Rays sideline reporter Ryan Bass is gaining national attention for a heartwarming act during a recent game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bass brought a baseball to a young Cleveland fan after an adult snatched a ball almost from her hand following a home run.

The gesture has been widely shared on social media, with many praising Bass for ensuring the young fan left with a special souvenir.

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