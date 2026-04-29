Rays reporter goes viral after giving ball to young Cleveland fan

TAMPA, Fla. — Rays sideline reporter Ryan Bass is gaining national attention for a heartwarming act during a recent game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bass brought a baseball to a young Cleveland fan after an adult snatched a ball almost from her hand following a home run.

The gesture has been widely shared on social media, with many praising Bass for ensuring the young fan left with a special souvenir.

🥹❤️ Baseball is the best! What a sweet little family https://t.co/lr7ZPECmNK pic.twitter.com/no3cZjuJXj — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) April 27, 2026