Rays ace Drew Rasmussen to start World Series Game 5 on short rest against Milwaukee

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay on three days' rest in Game 5 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, trying to stave off elimination for the Rays.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Rasmussen threw 89 pitches over 3 2/3 innings in Game 2 on Saturday, getting no decision as Milwaukee rallied for a 5-4 victory and a 2-0 Series lead.

Rasmussen has had three major elbow operations in his career, including Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and 2017 and an internal brace procedure in 2023. The two-time All-Star was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA in the regular season.

Jacob Misiorowski was to start on regular four days' rest for the Brewers, who have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after wasting a 12th-inning lead in a 4-3 loss Tuesday.

Tampa Bay used seven pitchers Tuesday: starter Griffin Jax along with relievers Kevin Kelly, Game 1 starter Nick Martinez, Bryan Baker, Tyler Wells, Cam Booser and Ian Seymour.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series 2026 GAME 1 | Oct. 23 F GAME 2 | Oct. 24 F Tampa Bay at 2 Tampa Bay at 4 Milwaukee 3 Milwaukee 5 RECAP RECAP GAME 3 | Oct. 26 F GAME 4 | Oct. 27 F Milwaukee at 10 Milwaukee at 4 Tampa Bay 1 Tampa Bay 3 RECAP RECAP GAME 5 | Oct. 28 8 p.m. GAME 6 | Oct. 30 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay Milwaukee Game 7 | Oct. 31 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee