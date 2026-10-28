Rays ace Drew Rasmussen to start World Series Game 5 on short rest against Milwaukee

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay on three days' rest in Game 5 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, trying to stave off elimination for the Rays.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Rasmussen threw 89 pitches over 3 2/3 innings in Game 2 on Saturday, getting no decision as Milwaukee rallied for a 5-4 victory and a 2-0 Series lead.
Rasmussen has had three major elbow operations in his career, including Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and 2017 and an internal brace procedure in 2023. The two-time All-Star was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA in the regular season.
Jacob Misiorowski was to start on regular four days' rest for the Brewers, who have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after wasting a 12th-inning lead in a 4-3 loss Tuesday.
Tampa Bay used seven pitchers Tuesday: starter Griffin Jax along with relievers Kevin Kelly, Game 1 starter Nick Martinez, Bryan Baker, Tyler Wells, Cam Booser and Ian Seymour.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers
World Series 2026
|GAME 1 | Oct. 23
|F
|GAME 2 | Oct. 24
|F
|Tampa Bay at
|2
|Tampa Bay at
|4
|Milwaukee
|3
|Milwaukee
|5
|RECAP
|RECAP
|GAME 3 | Oct. 26
|F
|GAME 4 | Oct. 27
|F
|Milwaukee at
|10
|Milwaukee at
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|RECAP
|RECAP
|GAME 5 | Oct. 28
|8 p.m.
|GAME 6 | Oct. 30
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay at
|Tampa Bay
|Milwaukee
|Game 7 | Oct. 31
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay at
|Milwaukee
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