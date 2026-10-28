ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are still alive in the World Series, and their fans aren't giving up hope.

A 4-3, 12-inning walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field Tuesday night kept Tampa Bay's championship hopes alive and gave fans a reason to believe the team can keep fighting.

'Let's keep winning': Rays fans believe after dramatic Game 4 victory

“Oh my God. Unbelievable,” said Darryl Williams, a Rays fan from Plant City.

Williams said he believes the win could change the team's momentum heading into Game 5.

“I think the mojo has changed,” Williams said. “I'm looking forward to [Wednesday].”

For Jennifer Dion of Land O' Lakes, the finish was almost too exciting to put into words.

“Oh my God! So amazing!” she said.

Dion said she plans to keep cheering for the Rays, even if it means losing her voice in the process.

“This voice will definitely be gone by [Wednesday], because I'll be screaming at a TV rooting for our Rays always,” she said.

Her husband, Jesse Dion, said the team's persistence made the comeback especially meaningful.

“That grit, you know, like they kept pushing, kept pushing,” he said. “The first two games, it's like we had runners right there. We just needed to get that last run in, and to see it actually finally happen, it's just like a weight off the shoulders.”

Jack Harig, another Rays fan, described the victory as a special moment he will cherish.

“I mean, that's a once in a lifetime experience right there for us,” Harig said. “I don't think anything is ever going to top that for us.”

Harig said wins like Tuesday night's can help a team build confidence.

“Wins like that are huge for team momentum, morale, everything,” he said.

The Rays entered the game trailing Milwaukee three-nil in the best-of-seven series.

Tampa Bay faced a one-run deficit in the 12th inning before rallying to tie and win on a single by Ben Williamson.

The victory means the Rays must now win three straight games to claim the World Series title.

Dion said she believes the team can take advantage of the opportunity.

“Baseball is all about opportunities and chances, and you've got to take it when you get 'em, and this is our opportunity. Let's keep winning. That's all we gotta do. Keep winning,” she said.

The Rays will try to build on the win in Game 5, scheduled for Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.