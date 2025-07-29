Rays trade for Marlins catcher Nick Fortes a day after sending another catcher to the Brewers

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay traded for Miami catcher Nick Fortes on Tuesday, a day after the Rays sent veteran catcher Danny Jansen to Milwaukee in another deal as the trade deadline approaches.

The Marlins acquired minor league outfielder Matthew Etzel, who was traded for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay got minor league infielder Jadher Areinamo in the trade with the Brewers. The trade deadline is Thursday.

The 28-year-old Fortes hit .240 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 59 games for the Marlins. He hit .300 over his final 29 games with Miami.

Fortes is a .225 hitter over a career spent entirely with the Marlins, who took him in the fourth round of the 2018 amateur draft. He has 25 homers and 96 RBIs in 363 games.

Etzel has been on the injured list since June 22. He hit .230 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 56 games with Double-A Montgomery. The Rays acquired him from Baltimore last summer in a trade that sent Zach Eflin to the Orioles.