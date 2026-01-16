Rays trade Josh Lowe away in 3-team deal

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday night, a source confirmed to ESPN that the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels agreed on a 3-team trade deal.

Rays outfielder Josh Lowe will go to the Angels, and reliever pitcher Brock Burke to the Reds.

Infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Chris Clark will now join the Rays.

Three-way trade news: Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a deal that will send outfielder Josh Lowe to the Angels, infielder Gavin Lux and right-hander Chris Clark to the Rays and left-handed reliever Brock Burke to the Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026