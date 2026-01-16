Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rays trade Josh Lowe away in 3-team deal

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday night, a source confirmed to ESPN that the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels agreed on a 3-team trade deal.

Rays outfielder Josh Lowe will go to the Angels, and reliever pitcher Brock Burke to the Reds.

Infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Chris Clark will now join the Rays.

