Rays trade Shane Baz to Orioles

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays confirmed they are trading right-handed pitcher Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rays said they traded 26-year-old starting pitcher for outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn and a Competitive Balance Round A pick.

Baz, 26, has played four seasons with the Rays since 2021. He started 31 games in the 2025 season and went 10–12 with a 4.87 ERA, striking out 176 batters in 166 1/3 innings.

De Brun, an 18-year-old outfielder, was drafted No. 37 overall out of high school and was a Perfect Game All-American and Team USA U18 standout. MLB.com ranks him as the Orioles’ No. 6 prospect.

Bodine, a 22-year-old infielder, was selected No. 30 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He hit .326 in his pro debut with Class-A Delmarva. He’s currently ranked as the Orioles’ No. 10 prospect by MLB.com.

Forret, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, posted a 1.58 ERA with 91 strikeouts across Class-A and Double-A and is the Orioles’ No. 11 prospect.

Overn, a 22-year-old outfielder, stole 64 bases in 2025 in the minors while splitting time between Aberdeen and Chesapeake. He was a University of Southern California standout and is rated as the Orioles’ No. 30 prospect.