Robinson brings veteran presence to Bucs defense

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's voluntary workouts kicked off this week with a new-look roster on both sides of the ball. Former Carolina Panther A'Shawn Robinson joined the Bucs this offseason, and he's already making an immediate impact in his new home.

Robinson used the word "consistency" repeatedly when describing what the Bucs need to do to bounce back this season.

"Making sure we understand each and how we see this game of football. How it's played. The ins and outs of certain techniques," the 11-year vet said after his first practice with the Bucs. "Just talking the game of football. Making sure we see it the same way, and making sure we see it all, together."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Robinson impressed him from day one.

"Meetings, lifting, running, everything. A'Shawn's shown great leadership," he said without hesitation. "Very tough up front, very tough-minded, personality wise, you know, that's the kind of guy you need in the trenches when things get tight right there, and he's been an absolute pleasure to have right now."

There could be at least 5 new starters on defense — a challenge Robinson says he is eager to embrace.

Tampa Bay 28 The Bucs kicked of voluntary, on-field workouts this week.

"Being persistent in the things we do, the way we work, the way we talk to each other, knowing that we're working for the goal to be the best. So there's no days off, there's no lack, there's no nothing," he explained. "We make sure we push each other day in and day out, no matter what it is in meeting rooms or whatever it is. We can learn from one another because there's always something you can learn from younger guys and older guys can teach younger guys. So there's never nothing that we can't teach each other," Robinson said.

Robinson is no stranger to being overlooked. He was part of a Panthers team that dethroned the Bucs and won the NFC South last year, proving doubters wrong along the way.

"You shouldn't look over anybody. There's not one person, one team, not anybody you should look over in this league," he said frankly. "Because you're basically taking a day off. Saying it's going to be easy work. Nothing's easy in this league."

When asked whether he is looking forward to facing his former team next season, Robinson couldn't hold back a huge smile.

"Oh yeah. [haha]," Robinson said.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, running back Bucky Irving, and the entire wide receiver room were some of the familiar faces on hand for the first day of OTA's. Mandatory minicamp starts June 16.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.