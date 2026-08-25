Rock Steady Boxing Fishhawk helps Parkinson's patients fight back one punch at a time

VALRICO, Fla. — Rock Steady Boxing Fishhawk gives people with Parkinson's disease a way to fight back.

Instructor Kathy Glazewski, a former special education teacher, has led the program for 10 years. She pushes participants hard — intentionally.

"I'm not going to cut them a break. Parkinson's isn't cutting them a break. I can't cut them a break," Glazewski said.

Parkinson's disease is a nervous system disorder that impacts movement and often causes tremors. For people in Glazewski's classes, the diagnosis came with difficult moments.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Rock Steady Boxing Fishhawk

"I noticed my left thumb was wiggling on its own," participant Ron Abrigg, 55, said.

"I noticed at one point I was going to the doctor for shoulder problems, which turned out to be Parkinson's," participant Dave Cooper, 70, said.

Participant Gerry Smith, 66, said he was diagnosed in 2017.

"I knew I had it. I cried the first day, then after that I started exercising," Smith said.

Despite initial hesitation, many participants say they are grateful once they walk through the door.

"A lot of them don't even want to come until they get in the door. Then they get in the door and they're like, 'Thank you. I'm so glad I came,'" Glazewski said.

Cooper said Glazewski's watchful coaching style keeps everyone on track.

"She's very tough. The one thing about Kathy, she may not be looking like she's looking at you, but, 'Yeah, I see you.' Kathy told me one time, 'Just because I'm not looking at you, Dave, doesn't mean I'm not looking at you,'" Cooper said.

The boxing workouts deliver real physical benefits. Smith said the classes elevate heart rate in ways that help manage symptoms.

"It brings your heart rate up, which you're supposed to do at least 30 minutes a day," Smith said.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Gerry Smith at Rock Steady Boxing Fishhawk

Abrigg, Cooper, and Smith all say the classes boost their self-esteem. For Abrigg, the effects last well beyond the workout.

"I feel the best after I leave here. It gets me moving, gets me more fluid, when I'm hitting the bag, and we've got the music, I go to the best of the music," Abrigg said.

"All day, if I could come here every single day, I would," Abrigg said.

Glazewski said the energy in the room speaks for itself.

"Where else do you get to hit something hard? For some of them, it may be picturing Parkinson's, what the disease brings. Feeling so strong in the class. You look around, and there are 70- 80-year-olds hitting it hard," Glazewski said.

Glazewski said she hopes to keep growing the community, and the bonds she builds with participants last a lifetime.

"I say to them, 'You don't leave me until you leave the world.' You're going to be with me for life," Glazewski said.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.