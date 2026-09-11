Rowdies host six annual "9/11 Memorial Stair Climb"

ST. PETERSBURG — More than 500 first responders and community members climbed more than 2,200 stairs to honor the lives lost on September 11.

Members of the Tampa Bay Rowdies organization, local firefighters, police officers, first responders, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard gathered at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg to honor the victims and heroes of the September 11 attacks on the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

Ryan Helfrick, Rowdies team president, said the event has grown significantly since it began.

"We started this six years ago with ten Coast Guard members. It's now grown to over 500 individuals, first responders coming out and participating in this event."

Madison Peers, operations specialist chief with the U.S. Coast Guard, said the event carries deep meaning for those who serve.

"Especially with current times, it's very important for us all to come together and really be prideful of our country. It's huge for us," she said during Friday's event. "We get to come and work with our other community partners and memorialize all the lives that were lost on 9/11. It's a very big deal for us."

Former Rowdies goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, now the team's director of content and development, said the organization takes pride in staying connected to the community.

"In remembrance of 9/11. Everybody that paid the ultimate sacrifice. It's just a little bit of our way to give back to the community and also give the opportunity for people to honor the people that lost their lives," he explained while walking the stadium steps. "Any chance we have the opportunity to give back to people in the community and create these opportunities so that we can do things to honor the most important people, the first responders. It's just a great cause. It doesn't hurt to get a little fitness on a Friday, either."

For St. Petersburg Fire Department firefighter and EMT Carlos Acosta, the event is deeply personal. He took part in the climb while wearing his full firefighter uniform - head to toe, including an oxygen tank strapped to his back.

"This is honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the fire service. Giving your life for somebody else, which is what this is all about, in the fire service. Giving everything you got for others. In remembrance for all the people that didn't make it back to their families. Here we are," he said. "This is nothing. Yeah, it's hot. But those guys had to go through flames, smoke. For them to have to die like that is unfortunate, but here we are to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, that's all."