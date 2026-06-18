Rowdies' Oliveira embraces special World Cup bond

TAMPA — Rowdies midfielder Mattheus Oliveira grew up in the shadow of one of soccer's most iconic World Cup moments — and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Oliveira was born July 7, 1994, in Brazil, while his father, Jose Roberto Gama de Oliveira — known worldwide as "Bebeto" — was in Dallas preparing for the World Cup quarterfinals. Two days after his son's birth, Bebeto scored a goal against the Netherlands and dedicated his now-legendary cradle-rocking celebration to his newborn boy.

"My dad wasn't at the hospital with me and my mom. [The celebration] something natural," Mattheus explained. "[Did they think] of it the last day before the game? No. It's something natural. It just happened in the game."

Bebeto reflected on the moment that became one of soccer's most recognizable celebrations.

"I've scored so many important goals, which decided championships, but everybody only remembers the goal of Mattheus," he said during an interview with FIFA TV. "I went off to celebrate, and Romario and Mazinho followed soon after. I looked to one side, I looked to the other, and they were doing the same thing!"

Growing up as the son of a Brazilian soccer legend carried significant pressure, but Mattheus said having a World Cup winner at home was ultimately an advantage.

"I think it helps me a lot. Just to grow up faster than the other teammates," he recalled. "It's a blessing, to be honest. To have my dad at home, a World Cup winner," Mattheus said.

Mattheus speaks with his father after games and training sessions, and his dad doesn't hold back.

"He's tough, really. I think I have more pressure from him than from the fans and the crowd," Mattheus joked after practice.

For Oliveira, the World Cup holds a special place above all other competitions — a sentiment he said is shared across Brazil and around the world.

"I think the World Cup is something different. People love to watch. Even if you don't like soccer, you wanna watch the tournament," he said. "The World Cup, for me, is the best tournament in the world."

Oliveira was slowed by a concussion this season, but he has returned to form with a clear mission in Tampa Bay.

"I'm here to win titles," he said frankly. "I'm here to raise trophies. I'm here to help the team, overall."

The first-place Rowdies are 8-1-4 in league play, and they hold an overall record of 11-1-4. Tampa Bay travels to face Brooklyn FC on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Mattheus should have plenty of time to watch his home country of Brazil. They are scheduled to play Haiti on Friday at 8:30 p.m.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.