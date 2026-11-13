Successful road trippin' for the Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning nearly swept their four-game road trip, but going 3-1 in a pair of back-to-backs and returning home in first place in the Atlantic Division is a big deal. The Bolts earned six of eight possible points.

"We've had our last two back-to-backs, and we've won three of them. We were a second away from sneaking a point out of another one," head coach Jon Cooper explained. "So, if we can do that, that's… that'll obviously really help us. Especially in a division where it seems like everybody wins every night."

The road trip also marked a milestone for the Lightning's top prospect, Sam O'Reilly, who made his NHL debut and took the solo "rookie skate" during pregame warm-ups in Buffalo. If he had any nerves, you couldn't tell.

"Kind of went blank there, for a second," O'Reilly said Wednesday night. "It was a super-cool moment and something I won't forget."

The 20-year-old picked up his first career assist in front of about 40 friends and family. But the mild-mannered O'Reilly handled the pressure like a seasoned veteran.

"Pretty crazy. Just taking it all in today. Trying to be where my feet are," he added. "Super-thankful for all the boys being super-welcoming."

Cooper praised the rookie's performance.

"He did everything, and it was great. You only get one chance to play in your first game. He gets a point in it… Awesome for him. He did a great job."

At 36 years young, defenseman John Carlson tallied his 800th career point on the road trip, but he says he'll think about that whenever he decides to hang up the skates.

"You never take anything for granted. I think those accolades and all that will be cooler one day in my life, but certainly at the same time it's a hard league," Carlson said. "So you never take that for granted."

There's no rest for the winning weary, as the Bolts have to stay ready in the tightest division in hockey.

"We know what our division's like. It's not going to get any easier," forward Brandon Hagel said matter-of-factly. "So, the more points we can get, the better. It's pretty crazy how it's going. I feel like everyone wins every night. We just have to continue to do our job."

The Bolts are back home to host Detroit on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.