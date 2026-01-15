Super Bowl champion, former Bucs player Ndamukong Suh named to 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame class

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been named to the 2026 National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame class.

The NFF and College Football Hall of Fame made the announcement on Thursday on ESPN's "College Football Live."

Suh played with the Bucs for three seasons and helped the team earn a Super Bowl banner (2020-21 season) during the Tom Brady era.

He played in 49 games during his stint with the Bucs, registering 112 total tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Suh was a collegiate standout with Nebraska where he totaled 212 tackles, 23 sacks and four interceptions.