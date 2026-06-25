Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 preseason schedule released

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced its 2026 preseason schedule.

The Bolts will play their first preseason game of the 2026 season on Sept. 20 against the Nashville Predators at home at Benchmark International Arena.

The Lightning will have four preseason matchups, two at home and two on the road.

Here is the full preseason schedule provided by the Lightning:

Sunday, September 20

Predators vs. Lightning | 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 22

Lightning at Predators | 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 24

Panthers vs. Lightning | 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

Lightning at Panthers | 6 p.m.

The Bolts said it would provide ticket information at a later date.

All four games will air on the Spot Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV).

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.