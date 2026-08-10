Tampa Bay Lightning single-season tickets on sale Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning said single-game tickets for the 2026 to 2027 season go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 14.

Special single-game pre-sales will begin for Bolt for Life Members on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales for the Lightning Priority Access Club and Flex Plan holders start at 10 a.m. on August 12, and Lightning Insider Newsletter recipients will also have access to advanced pre-sales on Aug. 13.

The first home game of the regular season is at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, Oct. 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.