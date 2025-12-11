Tampa Bay Lightning snag 4 Suncoast Emmy Awards

TAMPA, Fla. — The region's favorite hockey franchise continues to add to the "Champa Bay" nickname as the Lightning come home winners in four categories at the 2025 Suncoast Emmy Awards.

The Lightning won for "Recharge: Season 6" in the Best Post Produced or Edited Sports Series category. The all-access, behind-the-scene series is now in its seventh season, as it showcases the team throughout the year, from training camp to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team also took home the awards for the Best Post Produced or Edited Single Sports Program for "Bolts Beginnings: Ryan McDonagh," Best Sports One Time Special for "Lightning Hall of Fame Special" as former Lightning forward Brian Bradley and long-time Bolts broadcaster Rick Peckham were both inducted into the Lightning Hall of Fame.

In the Best Branded Short Form Content category, the Lightning won for “The Formula” hype video, which features the Bolts television host, Paul Kennedy.

