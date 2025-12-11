Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning hope to start new win streak tonight against New Jersey Devils

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning enter Thursday's match-up one game removed from snapping a four-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay will be shorthanded on defense, as captain Victor Hedman and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy were both put on injured reserve.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh has been impressive while carrying more weight on the Bolts defense. He tallied two goals in Tuesday's win to give him five for the season to go along with 15 assists.

New Jersey snapped a five-game losing streak with a win on Tuesday night. The Devils are an impressive 9-4-1 at home this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-11-2)

vs.

New Jersey Devils (17-12-1)

When: Thursday, Dec. 11

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Prudential Center - Newark NJ

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

