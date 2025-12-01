Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel named one of NHL's 'Three Stars' for week of Nov. 30 performance

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL announced Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel was named one of the NHL's "Three Stars" presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 30.

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, along with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson rounded out the "Three Stars" for the week.

Hagel had six goals in four contests and shared the NHL lead with 17 shots on goal.

Currently, the Lightning sit atop the Eastern Conference with 16 wins after 25 games played, as of Monday, Dec. 1.

