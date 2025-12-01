Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel named one of NHL's 'Three Stars' for week of Nov. 30 performance

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL announced Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel was named one of the NHL's "Three Stars" presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 30.

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, along with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson rounded out the "Three Stars" for the week.

Hagel had six goals in four contests and shared the NHL lead with 17 shots on goal.

Currently, the Lightning sit atop the Eastern Conference with 16 wins after 25 games played, as of Monday, Dec. 1.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

