Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero earns All-MLB Second Team honors

Junior Caminero
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero watches his solo home run off Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.
Junior Caminero
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been an incredible season for the Tampa Bay Rays shining star who adds another honor to his already stellar season.

At the MLB Awards show on Thursday night, third baseman Junior Caminero was named to the All-MLB Second Team.

The 23-year-old infielder logged a .264 batting average with 28 doubles, 45 home runs, 110 runs batted in (RBI) and 93 runs across 154 games.

The Dominican Republic native led AL third basemen in home runs, extra-base hits (73), RBI, slugging percentage and total base.

Caminero also became one of two Rays players in history to hit 40 home runs (or more) in a season. Carlos Peña hit 46 home runs in 2007. And Caminero's 110 RBI are highest amount by a Rays hitter since Evan Longoria tallied 113 runs in 2009.

In 2025, Caminero became a first-time All-Star, while becoming a Silver Slugger finalist.

