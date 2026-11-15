Tampa Bay Sun FC game postponed again as travel issues continue

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Sun FC fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team take on Dallas Trinity FC after ongoing travel issues forced the match to be postponed for a second time.

The match was originally set for Saturday but was tentatively moved to Sunday after the nationwide FAA ground stop prevented Dallas Trinity FC from traveling to Tampa.

A Tampa Bay Sun FC representative confirmed Sunday that the match will not take place as travel issues continue. The teams and league are now working to find a new date and time.

Once the game is rescheduled, it will still be played at Suncoast Credit Union Field in downtown Tampa.

The team is currently working with SeatGeek to determine options for ticket transfers, exchanges, credits and refunds. More information will be shared once the new game date is announced.

The free pre-match soccer clinic originally scheduled for Saturday will not be made up, but another free clinic is planned ahead of the Nov. 21 match.

The team says updates will be shared on social media and by email with ticket holders. Fans with questions can also contact their ticket representative or email info@tampabaysunfc.com.