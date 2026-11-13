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Lightning back at home to host Detroit

Tampa Bay Lightning
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning
Posted
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay returns home after going 3-1 on their most recent road trip. Brandon Hagel tallied two goals and an assist during wins on Wednesday (at Buffalo) and Thursday (at Columbus).

He became the fourth player in Lightning history with multiple goals in consecutive days alongside Nikita Kucherov (2x; last: Dec. 27-28, 2025), Simon Gagne (March 25-26, 2011) and Denis Savard (Feb. 23-24, 1995).

Backup goalie Dennis Hildeby became the second goalie in franchise history to earn standings points in each of his first five starts with the team, joining Sean Burke (3-0-2 from Oct. 15 to Nov. 22, 2005).

The Lightning are 8-0-0 at home this season, and 13-4-2 overall. Detroit has lost 5 straight and is 7-10-3 overall.

Detroit Red Wings

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

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