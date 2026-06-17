Tampa Xtreme 12U baseball team gets trip to Cooperstown paid for by Jelly Roll

TAMPA, Fla. — A Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is making a youth baseball team's dreams come true.

Jelly Roll has promised to cover all expenses for the Tampa Xtreme 12U baseball team's trip to Cooperstown, New York, one of the most celebrated destinations in youth baseball.

For players who have trained at the Rubin Padgett Sports Complex, this is a bucket list trip.

"As they grow from eight, nine, ten, 11U, this is what's talked about. When they start turning ten, this is the ultimate, Cooperstown," head coach Mike Pitzer said.

But getting to Cooperstown isn’t cheap.

"It's $26,000 just to enter. That's not including everyone's funds to get there," Pitzer said.

The team began fundraising early in the season, setting up outside Publix locations to collect donations.

"We started doing fundraisers at Publix at the beginning of the season," first baseman Mason Pitzer said. "It's pretty hard with most of them," he said of getting people to donate.

Then came a turning point. At a Jelly Roll concert in West Palm Beach, Mason found himself front and center, holding a handmade sign asking for help getting Tampa Xtreme to Cooperstown. In a packed arena, Jelly Roll saw it.

"This kid has a 'Help Tampa Xtreme get to Cooperstown,'" Jelly Roll said from the stage.

Coach Pitzer said the moment took a moment to sink in.

"It never really registered. He's getting recognition; they're seeing him. And then, when he said …" Pitzer said.

"You ain't got to hold that up. I'm going to pay for you. Take the whole team," Jelly Roll said.

"It's one of those things that hits you. There's no way," Pitzer said.

Jelly Roll went further than just covering the entry fee.

"The Bible says, 'We have not because we ask not.' You asked, and I got you. Not only will I send the whole team, I'll buy y'all new uniforms, alright?" Jelly Roll said.

"Then it hit me. Wow," Pitzer said.

For the players, the moment was equally overwhelming.

"I was so excited because Cooperstown is going to be a great experience in my life," shortstop George Glaros said.

Coach Pitzer said the gesture means everything to the team.

"I just want to thank Jelly Roll. It's amazing. You definitely made some 12-year-olds ' dreams come true," Pitzer said.

Tampa Xtreme 12U will be in Cooperstown for the tournament’s opening ceremonies on July 5.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.