TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Hagel has emerged as the emotional leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hagel doesn't wear a "C" or an "A" on his sweater, but he does wear his heart on his sleeve. He plays with an edge, and his intense hustle rubs off on his teammates.

WATCH: The evolution of Lightning forward Brandon Hagel

The evolution of Lightning forward Brandon Hagel

You name it, he does it. He's on the power play. He's on the penalty kill. He defends. He shines in clutch situations.

Hagel is an incredible player at even strength. His 2.93 points per sixty minutes is seventh best among forwards in the league.

Watch the video above to learn more about how Hagel went from an unsigned 6th-round pick to one of the best players in the NHL.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.