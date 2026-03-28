TAMPA, Fla. — Boxing is one of the oldest and most popular sports in the world.

For thousands of years, the sweet science has evolved, and right here in Tampa, young talent is helping to carry the tradition forward.

WATCH: Undefeated Tampa-native boxer sets sights on world title and helping the community

Undefeated Tampa-native boxer sets sights on world title and helping the community

Tampa native Jobed Collazo is an undefeated professional boxer at just 20 years old.

"So I got into fighting at the age of seven. I was a big fan of WWE and wrestling, and I was a very hyper kid, and, my mom didn't know what to do with me," he said. "So she put me in MMA (mixed martial arts) and from seven-years-old to 11 years old, I did MMA, and from 11 years old to now I've been boxing."

Collazo grew up around the sport and made it twice to the national tournament during his amateur career.

But after stepping away from boxing for some time, Collazo has made a strong return, and he credits Franklin Boxing Gym in Tampa for helping him get back on track.

"Really, I was just sitting at home doing nothing," he said. "I missed boxing, so I wanted to give it another try, and so I did. But this time I switched teams. I came here to Franklin Gym, and I met coach Asa, and so that changed my life."

And despite his early success in the ring and his quick pro debut after his layoff, Collazo says one of the most rewarding parts of the sport is giving back to the community and helping others learn the sweet science.

"I mean, for the kids, I see me in a lot of the kids that I train," said the 20-year-old Tampa native. "And I see their potential and how good they can be, if they can just stay focused. And so I try to keep them focused; I try to keep it fun for them."

Jared West, a young fighter who trains with Collazo at Franklin Boxing Gym, said, "Jobed is a great coach, just simply because he's in the ring. When somebody is in the ring with you and can literally direct you while sparring you at the same time. Ain't no question about how good of a coach he is."

Collazo is one of a handful of professional fighters at Franklin Boxing Gym in Tampa, and he's looking to continue to sharpen his skills while helping shape the lives of others.