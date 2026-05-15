Bucs continue their National Coaching Academy

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers rookie players weren't the only ones getting their first look at life in the NFL this preseason. The team hosted 25 members of its National Coaching Academy, bringing together college and high school coaches from around the world.

Nick Schrage played college football at Army before serving as an engineer and platoon leader. Now, he's an assistant coach at Rice University, and he credits football with guiding him through every step of his life.

"The game owes me nothing. The game gave me everything," Schrage said. "I'm first-generation Brazilian to parents from south Florida. When my father died young, the best men in my life were football coaches. And I saw the resounding aspect was their character."

Schrage said he wants to give the next generation of young people the chance to use football as a path to success.

"I wanted ensure sure that I was able to have a tangible hand in the next generation of young men to go out to life. To be better men, husbands and fathers."

For Schrage, the Buccaneers Coaching Academy is more than just a summer camp for coaches.

"When you go out to practice and you see the emphasis on the details," he added. "The players carry themselves with that professionalism. I can't stop using that word."

Schrage said the experience is about being a sponge, learning more about the game, and networking for the future.

"Its shows that down the line, it's not about, 'Hey, can I get a job today?!' You're building an authentic relationship. You're asking the right questions," Nick explained. "Coach Bowles, [Bucs general manager Jason Licht], the Glazer family opening their doors to me is incredibly humbling."

Head coach Todd Bowles said the program creates a valuable opportunity for both the visiting coaches and the organization.

"They're so eager to learn, and they understand ball. It's great to know personalities before you know coaching pedigree because you can kinda see how they would coach if they fit in your system," Bowles said after practice. "It gives them a chance to see it first-hand. It gives us a chance to get to know them first-hand and how everything works."

The Bucs first, open OTA (organized team activity) workout is May 26.

For more information about the Bucs National Coaching Academy, visit https://www.buccaneers.com/nationalcoachingacademy.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.