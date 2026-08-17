Undrafted Bucs rookie Ayden Garnes saved a life before making biggest play of preseason

TAMPA, Fla. — Undrafted rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes made the biggest play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason opener against the New York Jets — a 47-yard pick-six in a 24-16 victory.

"You dream of that. That's something you literally in your dreams — getting a pick-six in your first NFL game," Garnes said.

Head coach Todd Bowles took notice.

"It's great to see him confidence grow. It's about understanding and learning the entire system. It's not just the great plays but the little things that can cause big plays as well," Bowles said.

Tampa Bay is thin in the secondary with injuries to potential starters Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, giving Garnes an opportunity to stand out. He said rising to the moment is nothing new.

"That's been my whole career. Started at Duquesne my first year, senior wasn't playing well and I ended up starting the third game of the season. My first game, I got a pick and forced fumble. That's been my whole career," Garnes said.

But before making plays for the Bucs, Garnes saved a life.

Garnes, who played college football at Duquesne, became a bone marrow donor while in school, saving the life of a young mother.

"Once I looked at it, once I researched it, you can take this from me. That's saving another person's life, and she had a daughter. That's saving two lives. I would heartbroken not growing up with my mom. I was out three weeks. I couldn't do winter workouts, and saving someone's life. I can never forget that," Garnes said.

X/Ayden Garnes

No matter how his Bucs’ career turns out, he will always be a real-life hero. But with his mentality and standout play, Garnes may have already locked up a spot on the 53-man roster.

"Something I wouldn't be shocked about. I came here to win a job. I don't care if I am the last person on the depth chart of the first person. I came here to win a job and nobody is going to get in my way of that," Garnes said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.