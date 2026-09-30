Jalon Daniels set to make history as Bucs turn to undrafted rookie QB with Mayfield sidelined

TAMPA, Fla. — The 0-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are turning to an undrafted rookie quarterback with 33 seconds of NFL experience after Baker Mayfield's thumb injury is expected to keep him out for a minimum of three weeks.

Jalon Daniels, who spent six seasons at Kansas before going undrafted, beat out veteran backup Jake Browning for the backup job in training camp. He will now become the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game in the Buccaneers' 50-plus-year history when Tampa Bay faces the Green Bay Packers (1-2) on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robison will model a game plan around Daniels, whose skill set overlaps with Mayfield's in that both offer escapability and playmaking ability.

Daniels said he is ready for the moment.

"When the defense is locking everything up sometimes you have to get out of the pocket and make plays. At the end of the day, at the quarterback position, you're objective is to be able to move the chains every single play," Daniels said.

Head coach Todd Bowles expressed confidence in the 23-year-old ahead of his first career start.

"Just the film work. He has to get ready mentally. Like I told him, he's been playing football his whole life. This is not a new thing for him. As long as he does his job, and not try to go outside the box, he'll be fine," Bowles said.

Rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III echoed that confidence.

"Yeah, definitely. He can get out of the pocket, make throws, make tough throws. Throw the deep ball great. He's just an all-around play-maker," Hurst said.

Daniels said Mayfield offered him straightforward advice ahead of the start.

"He simply put it, 'You're been dreaming of this opportunity.' Just stay composed. Play as yourself, don't try to be anybody else besides you. Go out there and make football plays," Daniels said.

Daniels has two full practices to prepare before Sunday's game. The stakes are high for a Buccaneers team that cannot afford another loss — only one team in NFL history, the 1992 San Diego Chargers, made the playoffs after starting 0-4.