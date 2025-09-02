Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi loaned from Inter Miami to Parma

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Marco Reus, center, go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
PARMA, Italy — American midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi was loaned from Inter Miami to Parma – giving the 20-year-old a chance to prove himself in Serie A ahead of a home World Cup.

Parma said the loan deal includes an option to buy.

Inter Miami said in announcing the move Tuesday that Cremaschi is the club’s “highest-profile academy product.”

Cremaschi, the captain of the United States under-20 team, has made three appearances for the senior national team and featured at last year’s Paris Olympics. He was born in the U.S. to Argentine parents.

He played 107 matches for Inter Miami, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists, and also featured for the team in the recent Club World Cup.

