Lightning eye 10th straight win in matchup with Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's nine-game winning streak is its longest in six seasons. They look to extend it to double digits when the Bolts close out their season series against the Philadelphia Flyers with their second game in three days against the team.

In Saturday's 7-2 win at Philly, Nikita Kucherov led all players with a four-point night, while Brayden Point had three assists and Gage Goncalves had two goals. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for his seventh straight win.

Kucherov notched its eighth straight multi-point game. During that stretch, he scored 22 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-13-3, 57 pts)

at

Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-8, 52 pts)

Mon., Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.



