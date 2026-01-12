Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Lightning eye 10th straight win in matchup with Flyers

1-9 Flyers.png
WFTS
1-9 Flyers.png
Posted

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's nine-game winning streak is its longest in six seasons. They look to extend it to double digits when the Bolts close out their season series against the Philadelphia Flyers with their second game in three days against the team.

In Saturday's 7-2 win at Philly, Nikita Kucherov led all players with a four-point night, while Brayden Point had three assists and Gage Goncalves had two goals. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for his seventh straight win.

Kucherov notched its eighth straight multi-point game. During that stretch, he scored 22 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-13-3, 57 pts)

at

Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-8, 52 pts)

Mon., Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.


Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

.

New mental health programs making an impact in Florida

Florida Behavioral Health Association's Scott Burgess shared with Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan the successes of new initiatives being tested across Florida.

Florida Behavioral Health Association Chairman discusses success of new mental health programs

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.