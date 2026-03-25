USF names Chris Mack as new head men's basketball coach

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida (USF) CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins has named Chris Mack as the 13th head coach of the men's basketball program.

The news comes just a few days after Bryan Hodgson left the Bulls' men's basketball team to lead Providence College.

Mack has coached successful teams at Xavier, Louisville and most recently, the College of Charleston.

Mack is coming off two 20-win seasons for Charleston and has tallied twelve 20-win seasons in his 15 total years as a head coach.

"He brings elite experience in roster building through the portal and transforming programs in a short time frame." Higgins said in a statement about Mack's hire. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Chris and his family to Bulls Nation. With Chris and Kristy (Curry) leading our men's and women's programs, Tampa Bay's Home for Hoops will be rocking and poised for an incredibly bright future."

Mack brought Xavier all the way to the NCAA Elite Eight in the 2016-17 season.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to lead a South Florida basketball program that's on an exceptional trajectory and to join a university and athletic department defined by strong leadership, shared aspirations, and tremendous alignment," Mack said. "The exceptional vision and commitment Rob outlined are inspiring, and I am grateful for his trust and belief in my leadership of Bulls basketball. I'm eager to connect with Bulls Nation, the students in the SoFlo Rodeo, and the passionate fans who make the Yuengling Center such a special home court."

In one season in Tampa, Hodgson led USF to national prominence, by getting the men's basketball team to its first March Madness ticket since 2012.