USF's Williams II earns Lee Roy Selmon Award

TAMPA — USF defensive end Mike Williams II is the latest recipient of the Lee Roy Selmon Award, a tradition the Bulls football program started last season to honor the legacy of one of Tampa Bay's most iconic figures.

Lee Roy Selmon Jr. presented Williams with the award, which recognizes a player who symbolizes integrity and leadership on and off the field.

"Knowing that the team looks to me and the team counts on me and everyone looks at me as someone who was a big part of bringing the team together this year… for the success that we're about to have… it means a lot to me, honestly. Especially everything I've gone through to get to this point," Williams said after practice.

Williams' career has been defined by perseverance through injuries. Rather than giving up, he continued to fight for his place in a Bulls uniform.

"I've seen the good. I've seen the bad. I've seen the pretty. I've definitely seen some ugly," he recalled. "I can say out of anything that South Florida has changed me. The one thing I can say is that it's genuinely made me who I am right now."

Head coach Brian Hartline said Williams earned every bit of the Selmon patch he will wear on his jersey this season.

"Mike's a great personality, great football player. I think he's done a really good job on the field," Hartline said frankly. "He's done a great job staying healthy. He's done a great job being 'all Bull.'"

Teammates say Williams has helped build the foundation for the program's future.

"He bleeds the green and gold. He is this program. That's exactly why he got that Lee Roy Selmon Award," offensive lineman Caleb Cook said. "If you ever spend five minutes with him you're going to know exactly how it feels to be loved, to be energized, to be embraced. Great guy, on and off the field."

Williams said football journey has sharpened his hunger heading into his final regular season.

"I'm genuinely one of the only people who's fight- every breath that I have- because I know what it's like to not have it," he added. "I've lost it here. I've gotten it back here. And I know what it feels like to not have it, and I want it really bad," Williams said.

The Bulls open the regular season at home against FIU on Saturday night at 7 p.m.