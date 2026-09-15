Venezuelan-born Detroit Tigers pitching coach mentors Latino players through baseball and beyond

LAKELAND, Fla. — A broken hand ended Jorge Cordova's dream of reaching the major leagues — but it opened the door to a career that may be leaving an even bigger mark on the game.

Cordova, a Venezuelan native and the Detroit Tigers' pitching coordinator, spent six years in the minor leagues before a moment of frustration in 2003 derailed his path to the big leagues.

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"I punched the wall, and I broke my right hand," Cordova said. "Afterwards, my agent told me the Detroit Tigers were going to call me up after the All-Star Break."

That call never came.

By 2006, Cordova had channeled his experience into coaching. Today, he serves as the Tigers' pitching coordinator — and as a mentor and cultural bridge for Latino players adjusting to life in the United States.

"I'm trying to be their shortcut," Cordova said. "What I mean is, I try to communicate to them, or teach them the mistakes that I made or the best way to learn the language or learn American culture, to accommodate their lives a little bit easier."

Cordova knows firsthand what that adjustment feels like. He arrived in the United States at 19 years old with no English and learned the language the only way available to him at the time.

"I didn't know how to say 'hello' here," Cordova said. "That's why my accent is pretty heavy. I didn't go to school to learn English. I learned it with my teammates, on the baseball field, on the bus rides, the planes."

Kyle Burger / WFTS Tigers pitching coordinator Jorge Cordova

His connection to his roots remains strong. Cordova was part of Venezuela's World Baseball Classic championship team in 2026.

"I am pretty proud of my country," Cordova said. "I was part of the WBC championship team in 2026. That was the first time I got to represent my country to that high level and we won the championship. I am very proud of my Venezuelan heritage."

That pride extends to his work with players like Leonardo Leon, a 20-year-old Tigers pitcher and fellow Venezuelan.

"It's a little different because I am learning some new techniques here in the Major Leagues," Leon said. "I've got to work hard, but obviously I'm glad I have a coach that helps me communicate better and learn the language faster."

Off the field, Cordova has built a life in Lakeland, Florida — a community he and his family have embraced.

"My wife told me one night, 'Jorge, I love Lakeland, it's a quiet town, really good people,'" Cordova said. "We're near Disney, near the beaches, Tampa or St. Pete. I really want to stay in a quiet town. Since then, we make Lakeland home. We love this town, Polk County and the people here."

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