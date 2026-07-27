Vernell Brown III carries on three-generation Florida Gators football legacy

TAMPA, Fla. — Three generations of Florida Gators football run through the Brown family.

Vernell Brown Sr. suited up for Florida in the 1980s. His son, Vernell Brown Jr., captained the Gators in 2005. Now, Vernell Brown III is carrying the family legacy into his sophomore season as a wide receiver in Gainesville.

"It means everything," Brown III said. "Being a kid from Gainesville, having that Florida Gator legacy and deciding to come to the University of Florida and wear the same jerseys in the same stadium and locker room that they were in, it means everything. Obviously they set a legacy before me, and I'm doing everything that I can to uphold their legacy and also create my own legacy for myself and take our legacy to a new level."

Brown III announced his arrival in week one of his freshman season with a spectacular one-handed catch. He went on to lead the Gators in receptions that season.

Now entering year two, Brown is positioned to be Florida's go-to receiver. He also made a statement off the field, trading in his No. 8 jersey for No. 1. It's a number worn by some of the program's most celebrated pass-catchers, including Percy Harvin, Kadarius Toney, and Ricky Pearsall.

"Number one has always been a goal for me just because of what you said, like, the expectation and what it means at the University of Florida," Brown III said. "Just to be able to earn that number has been amazing. Now I'm doing everything that I can to uphold that standard."

Brown said a full offseason of development has him feeling ready for the season ahead.

"I feel like my game has risen to a whole new level," Brown III said. "Obviously, I've had a whole offseason to continue to develop and improve as a player, and I feel like I'm fully prepared for week one. And I'm continuing to win the days and, like I say, put in the work to be the best player I can be."

Florida will open the season on Sept. 5 against FAU.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes by emailing him. .