Vita Vea has requested to be traded from the Bucs: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' veteran two-time Pro Bowler Vita Vea has requested a trade, according to multiple reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said in a post on social media the 31-year-old defensive tackle requested a trade.

Source: Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Bucs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2026

Ian Rapoport with ESPN said Vea had hoped for a long-term contract, but talks have stalled.

Long-time #Bucs DT Vita Vea has requested a trade, sources say.



Vea had hoped for a long-term contract extension and talks stalled. Now, he wants out. pic.twitter.com/sDl05JTYJy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2026

Vea was drafted by the Bucs in 2018. He has recorded 222 tackles, 66 quarterback hits, 30.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.