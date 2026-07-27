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Vita Vea has requested to be traded from the Bucs: ESPN

Vita Vea
WFTS/Kyle Burger
Vita Vea at Bucs' mandatory minicamp
Vita Vea
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' veteran two-time Pro Bowler Vita Vea has requested a trade, according to multiple reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said in a post on social media the 31-year-old defensive tackle requested a trade.

Ian Rapoport with ESPN said Vea had hoped for a long-term contract, but talks have stalled.

Vea was drafted by the Bucs in 2018. He has recorded 222 tackles, 66 quarterback hits, 30.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

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Tampa Bay 28 heard from multiple families with similar questions and concerns about the lack of communication.

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