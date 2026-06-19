Vozinha, Cabo Verde continue to make history

TAMPA, Fla. — Cabo Verde has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 World Cup, and goalkeeper Vozinha is at the center of it.

The "Blue Sharks" earned a point against Spain in their opening match, and Vozinha's performance went viral. But he's not interested in the personal attention.

"Sorry, I don't want [to talk about this]. We are here because of football," Vozinha said before Thursday's training session. "We are here because of the national team and because of the World Cup. I'm ever grateful for everything, but please, let's speak about football."

Tampa Bay 28 Cabo Verde's training at the Tampa Bay Rowdies' facility. Their next match-up is Sunday vs. Uruguay.

Cabo Verde's next game will carry extra meaning for the goalkeeper. With assistance from the U.S. government on her visa, Vozinha's mother will be in the stands to watch him make history in person.

"For me, this is very important because all the family is important for me. All of my family always supports me, in everything. To [have my mother here] is something special," he added. "My father, also, is here. My brother, so, I am very happy. I [wish I could bring more family here]. Sometimes it's difficult, but I am very happy for this."

Midfielder Deroy Duarte said the team's belief is what has turned Cabo Verde into a household name at the tournament.

"It's nice to see that now, everybody talks about Cape Verde. That it's on the map of the world, actually," he said before hitting the practice field. "That's just what we want to do. We want to show Cape Verde to the world. I happy we did. I hope we can continue."

Tampa Bay 28 Vozinha's social media accounts went viral after Cabo Verde's historic tie versus Spain.

Cabo Verde's next test is a Group Stage match against Uruguay, a team also looking for a win after opening with a tie.

"We need to be on our 'A Level,'" Duarte added. "Physically, especially. Just trust our abilities. Then I think we can do something special."

The Blue Sharks and Uruguay kick off at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Miami.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.