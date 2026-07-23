USF blitzes AAC Media Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — University of South Florida football is entering a new era.

The Bulls open fall camp August 5th under first-year head coach Brian Hartline, and players say the energy around the program is unlike anything they have experienced before.

Linebacker Grayson Howard, who is playing for his third program, said the decision to trust in Hartline and the Bulls was an easy one.

"He's a very intense guy. A guy that's all about hard working. A guy that's all about discipline," Howard said at ACC Media Day. "I really trusted in him, so I thought it was going to be a perfect fit for me."

Howard said the roster is coming together quickly under Hartline's leadership.

"There are a lot of different personalities on the team. But we're coming together, and we follow coach Hartline, [strength and conditioning coach Antonio Turner], and we work really hard," he added. "I'm excited to see a lot of players be able to reach their full potential and experience what we want to do on Saturdays."

Tight end Wyatt Sullivan transferred to USF last season after starting his career at Florida Atlantic University. He said Hartline's approach in the weight room stood out immediately.

"I've never seen a coach work out with the players," he grinned. "The other day he was at my rack. We were benching together. He's saying I don't have enough weight on my bar. It's just really cool to be a part of that."

Hartline, a former seven-year NFL veteran, said working alongside his players is simply who he is.

"I'm just being myself. I want to be in there with them. I want to suffer with them. I want them to understand we're in this thing together," he explained with a smile. "It's probably still my former player mentality, I don't know. I just enjoy it. I'm just authentic. I'm glad they enjoy it, too."

Sullivan also pointed to excitement beyond the locker room as a reason he wanted to be part of the program.

"The whole Tampa Bay area really shows a lot of love to the players and the whole school. There's a lot of excitement for the school. We've got a new stadium coming up. Everyone's really excited, and you just want to be a part of that."

USF kicks off the regular season when it hosts FIU on September 5.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.