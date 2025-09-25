70% chance formation of tropical depression expected over next two days

We've passed the peak of hurricane season, and the Tropics are active. Gabrielle and Humberto are no threat to the US, but AL94 could become Imelda over the next few days.

What are the chances of development and what could this mean for weather in the Tampa Bay area?

Here are Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips' thoughts:

We are now 5 days out from a potential US hurricane landfall. At this point, we usually start to hone in on individual model runs. In this case, that's not possible. Folks who live anywhere from Myrtle Beach to Cape Hatteras need to watch this potential storm closely. Here's the deal.

2. The Euro is now developing what could be Imelda rapidly over the next few days. It races to the NW and misses a potential interaction with Humberto. It brings the storm into South Carolina on Tuesday. Honestly, this is probably the simplest solution.

3. The GFS now shows what the Euro showed yesterday. An interaction between the 2 spinning the storm away from the US coastline. Both solutions are possible at this point.

4. As for Florida, right now my thoughts are this mess stays to our East. Keywords, "right now". I'd keep checking in just in case something wonky happens.

5. Cruisers in the Bahamas later this weekend and early next week should expect a bumpy ride. As Disney, flights, and exotic pet walking, you should be fine.

6. As for the Gulf and Caribbean, we continue to steer clear of any tropical troubles. (See how I avoided saying "quiet"?) Rule #7.