Forecast: A cold front is on the way

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild start to the morning with temps in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and some fog. Low clouds hang around till mid-morning before the full sun comes out shining. Highs approach the low 80s. Closer to sunset comes our next cold front. This could bring some clouds, breezy winds, and a few showers/sprinkles later on tonight into early Thursday morning. This will bring much cooler air with it as well. Can't rule out a few coastal sprinkles throughout the day on Thursday, but the majority of us are dry in the mid-70s. Winds stay gusty up to 25 mph. Friday is Halloween and that morning low is in the 40s and 50s! Highs hang in the low 70s with sunny skies. The weekend warms slightly in the mid 70s on Saturday to the low 80s on Sunday. Monday looks to bring in our next cold front and a few showers to the region.

I hope you all have a great day!