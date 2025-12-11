Forecast: A dry cold front moves through

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! It is a cool start with most of us in the 50s and 60s. Sunshine dominates overhead as a dry front sweeps through. This means that most of us especially north of I-4 will struggle to hit 70 degrees. The temps will plunge after sunset, with most of us in the 50s by 9 pm. Friday start off cold with most of us in the 40s... yuck! Highs will rise into the low 70s with sunshine. The weekend looks mostly dry for now with more humidity as highs near 80 degrees. Sunday brings in our next front. Early next week starts off with lows near 50 degrees and highs near 70 degrees before another warm up.

I hope you all have a great day!