Forecast: A few evening showers today

We're starting this Wednesday with more comfortable conditions. The humidity is just a little lower, and there is a nice north breeze. Combine this with temperatures in the low and mid-70s, and there is definitely a nice feel out this morning.

This afternoon, highs will return to the upper 80s and low 90s. The east flow off the Atlantic will bring a few showers to the area late this afternoon and evening. A couple more are possible with the sea breeze along our beaches, too. Coverage however will remain rather low at around 20-30%.

Moisture levels will increase a bit for Thursday and Friday, increasing rain chances to 40% and increase further over the weekend with a 60% chance of PM showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend are likely to stay in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Imelda will move over Bermuda this evening as a Category 2 hurricane. The worst for the island won't last long as the storm will be moving quickly ENE at the time. Humberto is just ahead of Imelda and will merge with a cold front later today. The system will no longer be a tropical low-pressure system when this happens, and advisories will stop.