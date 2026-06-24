Forecast: A few more showers today

Rain chances are looking higher today.

You'll definitely notice the higher humidity as you walk out the door this morning, which is already making it feel like the low 90s at times. The higher moisture levels are due to a weakening front that will linger over our area today and tomorrow.

A few showers are possible along this front at any time today, including in the morning, though most of the rain will fall after noon. Coverage will be higher than we've seen all week, but that does not mean everyone gets rain. At most, 40% of us will see rain today, and the beaches are expected to remain dry.

The good news is that this front will stick around on Thursday, bringing slightly higher rain chances again during the day. With a little more cloud cover, we'll likely see our temps in the low and mid-90s, down from the mid- and upper-90s earlier this week.

Rain coverage will remain around 30% through the weekend. Early next week, we're still likely to see a return to higher rain coverage and maybe even a bit more of an offshore flow.