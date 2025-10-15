Forecast: A few PM clouds, highs in the 80s

Another comfy start this morning in the 50s and 60s under clear skies. The morning will be sunny and dry with highs in the 80s this afternoon. The one change you may notice this afternoon is a few extra clouds coming in from the east. A stray rain drop out of any of these is possible.

Sunny and warm weather returns for the rest of the week. Thursday through Saturday, we'll start each day in the 60s and some upper 50s north. The afternoons will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 80s.

A front will approach our area late in the weekend. There are still uncertainties in terms of the exact timing and moisture levels with this front. Right now, it seems that we'll see a dry and sunny start on Sunday. There will likely be some increase in clouds on Sunday afternoon. A few showers may also approach the coast late on Sunday, though right now any rain will likely be sct'd and relatively light. The showers will linger into Monday morning with clearing during Monday afternoon.

TROPICS: Tropical storm Lorenzo will fall apart tomorrow over the eastern Atlantic and become absorbed into a front. The storm is not a threat to land. We are watching the Caribbean for potential development next week. Right now, it's too early to say what, if anything, will form down there.