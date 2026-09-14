Forecast: A few PM storms to kick off the week

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid with a few afternoon and evening storms. Sounds like a typical day in Tampa Bay. Highs near 90 will likely fall back to the upper 70s and low 80s with rain. Overnight we stay dry and wake up in the 70s on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a wind shift out of the north. This will bring some slightly milder air in the mornings, but also will drop rain chances down a tad. Rain will still be possible, just not as scattered. Winds will also gust to about 30 mph.

Thursday into the weekend the pattern shifts again bring back more showers, storms, and moisture to the mix. Temps could trend down a few degrees with more cloud cover, but the humidity takes no breaks.

I hope you all have a great day!