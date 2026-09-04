Forecast: A few showers heading into the holiday weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! It is another muggy and warm day with a few showers and storms becoming more plentiful throughout the afternoon & evening. Highs near 90 degrees, feeling near 100 with the heat index.

Onshore flow returns with scattered showers are possible along the coast each morning. The showers will then shift east of the beaches for the midday, afternoon and evening. With this kind of weather pattern, a quick pop-up is possible just about anytime. Although most will be small, these will produce some very heavy downpours where they do happen. Highs near normal. Sunday looks for now like the least wet day of the weekend, but rain chances are still present.

This pattern lingers into next week. Have a great Labor Day weekend!