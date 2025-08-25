Forecast: A gray and wet Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay. After a gray and stormy weekend, another round of showers is on tap for us to start off the new work week. Temps start in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain start off north of the bay in the morning and sinks south as the day progresses. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and they stay milder if you see more rain fall. Later this week our onshore flow flips, and the temps slowly climb back to normal along with lesser rain chances.

I hope you all have a great day!