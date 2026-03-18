Forecast: A little milder today, sunny

Mostly sunny and a bit milder today.

Temperatures will start cold this morning with most towns down in the 40's except in Hernando and Citrus counties, where 30s will be widespread.

By this afternoon, we'll see milder weather begin to slowly return. Highs will reach the upper 60s north of I-4 and climb to near 70 farther south. There will still be a breeze from the north, though likely not as strong as it was yesterday.

Thursday and Friday morning will still feature temperatures below normal in the upper 40s and low 50s. The afternoons will be warmer with highs in the mid-70s on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday.

The weekend looks fantastic. Saturday and Sunday morning will be comfortably cool in the 50s. Humidity levels will remain low. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s and we're likely to break into the low 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Have a great Wednesday!