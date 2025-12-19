Forecast: A mild & foggy start before another cold front

TAMPA — Good Friday morning! It is a mild start in the 60s and 70s with mostly gray skies. Fog and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out. The majority of us stay dry as our next cold front sweeps through. This front dries us out and drops the humidity levels and temps abruptly this evening into the overnight hours. Tomorrow morning is cold for those north of Tampa. In Tampa and south of I-4 most of us stay above 50 degrees. Some of those north of I-4 drop into the 40s. Highs rebound back into the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the weekend into next week high pressure takes over. Most stay near 80 degrees with abundant sunshine.

I hope you all have a great day.