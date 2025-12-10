Forecast: A milder day ahead

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is another chilly start with most of us in the 50s and a few isolated areas in the upper 40s.

Less windy today and more sunshine! We will take that as a win. Highs hit 70s degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow, a dry front moves through, and while we stay sunny, we struggle to hit 70 degrees in most spots.

Friday into the weekend is where the temps gradually climb back into the upper 70s with more humidity. Rain chances still look pretty sparse into next week.

I hope you all have a great day!