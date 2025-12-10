Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: A milder day ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake for Wednesday, Dec.10, 2025— A milder day ahead
Forecast: A milder day ahead
Forecast: A milder day ahead
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is another chilly start with most of us in the 50s and a few isolated areas in the upper 40s.

Less windy today and more sunshine! We will take that as a win. Highs hit 70s degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow, a dry front moves through, and while we stay sunny, we struggle to hit 70 degrees in most spots.

Friday into the weekend is where the temps gradually climb back into the upper 70s with more humidity. Rain chances still look pretty sparse into next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo