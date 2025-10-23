Forecast: A milder morning followed by highs near average

TAMPA — Good Thursday Morning Tampa Bay! It is a cooler start for some in the upper 50s and low 60s, but those south of Tampa are waking up near 70 degrees. Our weak cold front continues to pass on through. Winds will be breezy because of this over the next few days. Gusts up to 25 mph are expected from tonight to Sunday. Skies stay mostly sunny will dominate over the next few days with highs in the mid to upper 80s as high pressure takes over. Cooler morning lows with widespread 60s and upper 50s across the area are expected tomorrow as well. Saturday looks nice, dry and warm. Sunday more clouds move in. Monday looks to see the best rain chance with another cold front. This will drop temps significantly.

I hope you all have a great day!