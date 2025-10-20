Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: A small chance with near normal highs this Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday morning everyone! It is a mild and partly cloudy start for us here in the Tampa Bay area. Temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a few clouds. An isolated shower shot can't be rule out as a cold front moves through today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday looks almost identical to Monday, with chances mid-week. More sunshine and highs in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s, breezy winds too. The rest of the week stays dry with near normal highs. The next chance for rain looks to be potentially the end of the weekend into early next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

